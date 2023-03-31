Man found dead in Juneau Co. cabin

ARMENIA TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – A body was found earlier this week inside a Juneau Co. cabin by deputies conducting a welfare check on the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.

According to its statement, the deputies went to the cabin, in Armenia Township, around 5 p.m. on Monday after getting two calls asking them to check on the individuals there. Upon arrival, they discovered two people, neither of whom appeared to be breathing.

Medical teams were already on their way, as a result of one of the initial calls, and they began treating one of the men found in the cabin. That person was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of their names were released. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate the natures of their injuries or what may have caused the latter man’s death. The case remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office added. It did not indicate if the deaths were considered suspicious.

