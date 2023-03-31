Man found dead in Juneau Co. cabin

(WANF)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMENIA TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – A body was found earlier this week inside a Juneau Co. cabin by deputies conducting a welfare check on the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.

According to its statement, the deputies went to the cabin, in Armenia Township, around 5 p.m. on Monday after getting two calls asking them to check on the individuals there. Upon arrival, they discovered two people, neither of whom appeared to be breathing.

Medical teams were already on their way, as a result of one of the initial calls, and they began treating one of the men found in the cabin. That person was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of their names were released. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate the natures of their injuries or what may have caused the latter man’s death. The case remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office added. It did not indicate if the deaths were considered suspicious.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
MPD investigating west side homicide, two suspects in custody

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 sat down with former appointed Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee Circuit Court...
Wis. Supreme Court candidates share their philosophies and respond to attacks in one-on-one interviews
The Madison Police Department announced two people have been taken into custody in connection...
2 arrested in Madison homicide investigation
This is the latest severe thunderstorm threat level from the Storms Prediction Center.
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Today
One person has died.
Two in custody following homicide on Madison’s west side