Man gets 15 years for suburban Milwaukee mall shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A youth who was 15 when he shot and wounded eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Xavier Sevilla, now 18, pleaded guilty in January to five counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. Five other criminal counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Judge David Feiss granted Sevilla credit for three years’ time served. He also sentenced Sevilla to five years of extended supervision.

“I think the community needs to know that when a horrific assault is committed against the community, even by a 15-year-old child, that there will be incredibly difficult and large criminal consequences,” Feiss said.

Officers arrested Sevilla after stopping a car he was in. Prosecutors said investigators found a gun in the car with his fingerprints.

“What I did was violent, what I did was unnecessary, what I did was wrong,” Sevilla said in court. “I understand my actions have done irreversible harm to the community, the victims, their families and my own. I never want to cause pain like this again.”

Sevilla will be incarcerated until he is 30 years old.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last June that Sevilla should be tried in adult court despite being 15 at the time of the shooting.

