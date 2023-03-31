Milwaukee-based girls spend day learning about lawmaking, shadowing leaders at capitol

Girls' Day at the Capitol
Girls' Day at the Capitol
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To cap off Women’s History Month, members of a group aimed at educating young girls shadowed state representatives at the capitol Friday.

The founder of the Milwaukee-based group said members of ‘Pretty Girls are Educated” spent the day with Senator Lena Taylor and Representative LaKeshia Myers to learn more about working at the state capitol and the purpose of the government.

The girls learned about female representation and what types of work lawmakers do on a day-to-day basis.

Malena Edwards, the PR director for Pretty Girls are Educated, said she was excited for these girls to get a chance to be exposed to these types of opportunities.

“Just keeping that same spirit with them for whatever they do- being lively and energetic and going after everything they want with energy and hoping that they keep that energy so they aren’t discouraged, because there are tough times but if they keep that motivation they can get through whatever,” Edwards added.

After getting a tour of the capitol, the group also attended several panels featuring senate scholars and local legislatures.

