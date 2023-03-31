Police find 10 cartridge casings on Madison’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after 10 spent cartridge casings were found on the road of a neighborhood on Madison’s southwest side.

After multiple people reported hearing shots fired, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to the 2300 block of Gene Parks Place, near Mike McKinney Court and Allied Drive.

According to an incident report, two doors on separate buildings were hit by gunfire. MPD noted that both buildings were occupied at the time of the shots fired, but there have been no reports of anyone hurt.

Anyone who has information about the shots fired is urged to call Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit an anonymous tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

NBC15 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

