Portage PD search for woman accused of stealing $300 worth of alcohol from store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement are trying to identify a woman accused of stealing $300 worth of alcohol from a store in Portage.

The Portage Police Department stated that the woman allegedly stole the alcohol around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 from the Walmart on the 2900 block of New Pinery Road.

The department also released two pictures of the suspect, which show her wearing a hat, a long sleeved shirt and pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174.

