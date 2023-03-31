Portage PD search for woman accused of stealing $300 worth of alcohol from store

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement are trying to identify a woman accused of stealing $300 worth of alcohol from a store in Portage.

The Portage Police Department stated that the woman allegedly stole the alcohol around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 from the Walmart on the 2900 block of New Pinery Road.

The department also released two pictures of the suspect, which show her wearing a hat, a long sleeved shirt and pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174.

