Schabusiness attorney wants change of venue for murder trial

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of killing and then dismembering Shad Thyrion in his mother’s house last year
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for Taylor Schabusiness, a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay, filed a motion to move the trial or bring in an outside jury.

Christopher Froelich filed the motion in Brown County court on Thursday saying “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County... due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors.”

Froelich is asking the court to change the place for the trial or bring jurors in from another jurisdiction.

Prosecutors say Schabusiness, 25, killed Shad Thyrion while they were having sex in his mother’s house in 2022. According to court records, Schabusiness said they’d been using drugs and she blacked out but also said she enjoyed choking Thyrion and kept choking him.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Her case has seen a number of delays as Schabusiness’s defense tried to prove their client was incompetent to stand trial. In February, she lunged at her attorney in court right after the judge said he would push her trial back until May. That attorney asked to be removed from the case.

The trial is currently scheduled for the end of July.

