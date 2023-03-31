Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since early Friday afternoon and who may not be aware of his location.

The police department issued a Silver Alert around 5 p.m. looking for Scott Petersen, saying he left his group home, on Sachtjen Street, sometime between noon and 1:45 p.m. The alert noted that Petersen, 76, does not have any money, a phone, or a vehicle.

He stands 5′7″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., with gray, shoulder-length hair, and a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, jeans, and black tennis shoes. Peterson is known to frequent downtown bars.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 608-255-2345.

