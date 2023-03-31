Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

Scott Peterson
Scott Peterson(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since early Friday afternoon and who may not be aware of his location.

The police department issued a Silver Alert around 5 p.m. looking for Scott Petersen, saying he left his group home, on Sachtjen Street, sometime between noon and 1:45 p.m. The alert noted that Petersen, 76, does not have any money, a phone, or a vehicle.

He stands 5′7″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., with gray, shoulder-length hair, and a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, jeans, and black tennis shoes. Peterson is known to frequent downtown bars.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
MPD investigating west side homicide, two suspects in custody

Latest News

Senator Lena Taylor speaks to girls at Girls Day at the Capitol.
Milwaukee-based girls spend day learning about lawmaking, shadowing leaders at capitol
Madison Police Department chief speaks on homicide
Two in custody following homicide on Madison’s west side
A body was found earlier this week inside a Juneau Co. cabin by deputies conducting a welfare...
Man found dead in Juneau Co. cabin
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
FIRST ALERT DAY - Severe Storms Moving In