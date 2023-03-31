Tree Lane neighbors saddened and worried about their safety after shooting

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the killing of a man Thursday morning on Madison’s west side, neighbors are saddened and scared.

The Madison Police Department reported a 39-year-old Madison man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Tree Lane Apartment parking lot.

”We’re all worried now. To have that happen in broad daylight. I mean come on,” neighbor Peggy Wheeler said. ”Yesterday I had tears in my eyes. I still have tears in my heart for the young man who died. That’s terrible. They shouldn’t be killing each other.”

Wheeler lives in Point Place Apartments, a rent-controlled apartment building for people ages 55 and older that shares a parking lot with Tree Lane Apartments. She said the building across the parking lot has proven problematic, but never to this extent.

Tree Lane neighbors worry about their safety after shooting
Tree Lane neighbors worry about their safety after shooting(Marcus Aarsvold)

Curtis Stewart moved to Point Place five months ago and is considering breaking his lease after someone was shot so close by.

”Yesterday, when I was cooking breakfast I heard the shots,” Stewart said. ”The building across the parking lot is pretty bad, man. The police are over there constantly.”

He said police need to start making more arrests ahead of time to try and prevent similar shootings.

“So what we have done is we’ve stepped up patrols in the area,” Chief Shon Barnes said. ”We don’t want to create a situation where people feel they’re being over-policed and we don’t want to create a situation where people feel like the police are the 100% answer to your problems.”

MPD arrested two suspects three hours after the shooting on Thursday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

