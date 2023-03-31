Two Baraboo women face drug charges after search, police report

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two women were booked on drug charges in Baraboo after police discovered suspected crystal methamphetamine in a home.

Sauk County Drug Task Force members conducted a search Friday on the 500 block of Carignan Court, according to the Baraboo Police Department, and spoke with one adult at the home.

Authorities reported finding the suspected methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old Baraboo woman faces charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the police department stated. A 59-year-old Baraboo woman faces a charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The department indicated that the investigation was ongoing and additional charges could be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

