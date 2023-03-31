Two in custody following homicide on Madison’s west side

One person has died.
One person has died.(NBC15 News)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are now investigating a homicide after one person died in a shooting on the city’s west side late Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the Tree Lane Apartments around 11 a.m. where one male victim in the parking lot had multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men are in custody

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Culver's in Oregon
New Culver’s now open in Oregon

Latest News

An elevated threat of severe thunderstorms exists for the southern Wisconsin Friday.
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Today
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin license delays improve, but agency needs more help
Man gets 15 years for suburban Milwaukee mall shooting
Dodge County District Attorney's Office.
Dodge Co. DA fills out staff after inheriting zero full-time attorneys