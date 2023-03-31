Two in custody following homicide on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are now investigating a homicide after one person died in a shooting on the city’s west side late Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the Tree Lane Apartments around 11 a.m. where one male victim in the parking lot had multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men are in custody

