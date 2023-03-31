Village of Mount Pleasant approves $1 billion Microsoft data center

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Microsoft’s plans to build a $1 billion data center campus in Racine County moved closer to being a reality Thursday.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board approved three agreements toward the purchase of a 315-acre parcel of land in the village and the development of the data center.

The village explained that Microsoft has signed agreements to buy land in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5. Under the proposed purchase agreement, Microsoft would buy the land for over $50 million. Under the development agreement, site readiness work could begin later this year.

Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGroot explained that the project could attract more high-quality growth to the area.

“For the Village of Mount Pleasant and our entire Racine County community, the potential benefits of Microsoft’s planned investment cannot be overstated,” DeGroot said.

The implementation includes that Foxconn will receive some of the village’s sale proceeds as a partial reimbursement for the funds Foxconn put forth in 2017 to help acquire the land.

The agreement will be considered next by the Racine County Board at its April 11 and 18 meetings.

