Wildlife Center hosts virtual baby shower for animals

(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A baby shower for animals? A local wildlife center wanted to make sure that even nonhuman babies have a shot at a good start this spring. To do this, they got creative.

This is the latest project of the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center to gather much needed supplies for baby wildlife during their busiest season.

DCHS’s Wildlife Center will host a virtual baby shower from April 2-8 through their Facebook page. They will post items they need for baby wildlife, including their biggest ask—a new ophthalmoscope for just over $1000.

“DCHS’s Wildlife Center receives no federal or state funding and relies on the support of our community to fund operations and care for the needs of wild animals,” Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator said. “This week-long baby shower helps us get the supplies we need to help the young wildlife coming through our doors.”

DCHS is a non-profit organization that relies completely on donations from supporters for its funding. It is the second largest shelter in Wisconsin. The Wildlife Center was started in 2002 to rehabilitate wild animals. Since then, the center has helped over 30,000 animals.

To donate to the baby shower, supporters can visit giveshelter.org/wildlifecenter. Or they can visit the Mounds Pet Food Store Warehouse and donate wish list items in store. They can also donate through the Amazon wish list.

