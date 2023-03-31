Wisconsin Elections Commission provides voting guide for April 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day is coming up quickly, but voting can be confusing people who may not know where to go or what to do when they get there.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a helpful guide on what voters should know before they head to the polls.

First, the most helpful tool for voters is MyVote.wi.gov. You can check your registration status, find your polling location and see what’s on your ballot.

Second, bring your ID to vote. This can be helpful if you are not already registered, because you can register on election day with a valid ID and proof of residence.

And even if you are registered, Wisconsin requires an acceptable ID to vote. You can find information about acceptable ID’s at bringit.wi.gov.

Third, you can still return absentee ballots on election day. Follow the instructions provided by your city clerk to ensure that your ballot is counted. In most cases, you will need to deliver the absentee ballot in person.

Any Wisconsin voter who requires assistance due to a disability can receive aid in delivering their ballot per the Voting Rights Act.

For any further questions and more information about voting, voters can head to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at elections.wi.gov.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.