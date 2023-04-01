103-year-old Rock County woman shares her secrets to a long life

“Dancing was the main thing I think that kept me going all these years.”
A Rock County woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, and she shared some of her secrets to a long life as part of the festivities.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, and she shared some of her secrets to a long life as part of the festivities.

“I always try to keep a good outlook on life,” Dorothy Feldt said.

Born in 1920 in Beloit, Feldt was the oldest of nine children and remembers racing around with her siblings in the when the street lights came on, her family’s first radio and a big Ford that all of them would ride in.

From there, Dorothy graduated from Broadhead High School and married her husband Jay, moving to Evansville to raise their family.

Though unorthodox, Feldt said one secret she has kept to living a long life has been her diet.

“I used to eat a lot of onions and apples.” Feldt said, “My own grandson introduces me, saying ‘my grandma eats apples and onions like candy.’”

Feldt is also a lifelong dancer, tapping her feet to the beat at her birthday party. She said dancing is the main secret to her living to 103.

“And dancing, dancing especially, I used to dance every Friday for years, I danced every Friday night at the Moose Club in Janesville,” Feldt reminisced, “I played euchre and sheepshead but dancing was the main thing I think that kept me going all these years.”

Dorothy also said she used to do the crossword puzzle with a cup of coffee every morning since she was in her 20s.

