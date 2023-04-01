30,000 Iowa Alliant Energy customers without power as storm moves into Wisconsin

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 30,000 Alliant Energy customers in Iowa are without power Friday evening as severe weather moves through into Wisconsin.

The Alliant Energy outage map shows 29,395 customers in Iowa are without power as of 7:40 p.m., as well as more than 3,100 in Wisconsin.

Lafayette, Iowa, and Grant Counties make up the bulk of the Wisconsin power outages, with some also trickling in from Waushara, Rock, Sheboygan, and Green Lake. Alliant Energy listed more than 2,200 outages in Iowa County.

Madison Gas and Electric lists nearly 130 customers as having power outages, with 120 of them being near Williamson Street.

