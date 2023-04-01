Badger volleyball sweeps Marquette to open spring season

Oconomowoc, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans got their first look at the 2023 Wisconsin volleyball team in front of a sold out crowd at Oconomowoc High School on Friday night.

Sold out crowd in Oconomowoc tonight for the #Badgers spring match against Marquette! pic.twitter.com/oCasMnU6Bm — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 1, 2023

Before they meet in September at Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin and Marquette packed a high school gym to face one another to kickoff the spring volleyball season.

Wisconsin swept Marquette (25-17) (25-13) (25-14) led by Devyn Robinson who had 10 kills and five blocks. 6-foot-7 middle blocker and Minnesota transfer Carter Booth finished with seven kills and a match-high eight blocks.

As a team, Wisconsin hit .341 while holding Marquette to a negative .059. The Badgers were especially dominant in the second set where they hit .488 as a team.

“What you want to see with your team is the things you’re working on with your team showing up in the match,” Head Wisconsin Volleyball Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “There was a lot of that.”

In the backcourt, Gulce Guctekin played two sets at libero, recording a match-high 13 digs. Orzol added 10 saves for the Badger defense while Izzy Ashburn just missed a double-double with nine digs.

Up next the Badgers will return to the Field House to host an Athletes Unlimited team that features former Badger setter Sydney Hilley Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and doors open at 6 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.