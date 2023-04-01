Brewers’ Luis Urías out 6 to 8 weeks with hamstring strain

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias gets up after being tagged out at first during the...
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias gets up after being tagged out at first during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-0. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday because of a strained left hamstring, and the team selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville.

“It’s a solid hamstring strain, six to eight weeks, probably closer to eight, so it is significant,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. “It’s unfortunate, but we will have to fill in around him, get him back in hopefully late May or early June.”

Urías was injured in Thursday’s opener, when he went 0 for 4. In 119 games last season, he hit .239 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs.

Owen Miller, who has been mixing time between the outfield and infield, will spend the majority of his time in the infield in the absence of Urías.

Wiemer was to make his major league debut Saturday, slated to start in center and bat ninth. In 2022, he hit .256 with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs in stints with Nashville and Double-A Biloxi.

