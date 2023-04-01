A Cold And Windy Start To The Weekend

GUSTY WINDS EASE THIS EVENING

A WARMING TREND BEGINS TOMORROW

WATCHING FOR POTENTIAL STORMS ON TUESDAY

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a difference 24 hours make! Yesterday at this time we were watching tornado watches being issued for our central and southern viewing areas, and it did turn out to be a very active evening. This morning the National Weather Service set out to survey some of the areas that received damage possibly due to tornadoes.

After last night’s storms moved through, we transitioned into a colder and windier airmass that has stuck around for the majority of Saturday. Highs dropped steadily overnight to the mid-30s this afternoon. Gusty winds could really be felt if you were driving around town today. While temperatures will continue to drop into the overnight hours, those winds will begin to ease through the early evening.

What’s Coming Up...

After a mostly clear evening, clouds will be on the increase for Sunday. Winds will be switching back around to a more southerly trajectory and that will mean temperatures will be heading back up. For early April, the average high temperature is just about 49F, but we should easily pass that and reach into the mid to lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

As we start the new week, Monday will be looking a bit warmer with mostly cloudy skies. Then on Tuesday, we’ll be watching for the potential of our next round of showers and thunderstorms. The models are indicating that these will likely be an afternoon/evening scenario. We will be keeping track for any changes to the forecast. From Wednesday all the way into next weekend, we’re looking at much drier conditions with a very low chance of any precipitation until the week after. But while next Wednesday looks drier, it will also be a very windy day with winds topping 40+ mph.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.