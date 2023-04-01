Contreras’ 2-run single leads Brewers past Cubs 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday for the team’s first win of the season.

Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings for Milwaukee, and Devin Williams worked a rocky ninth for the save. The Brewers lost 4-0 to the Cubs on Thursday on opening day.

Dansby Swanson collected three more hits for Chicago, and Ian Happ homered. Justin Steele struck out eight in six innings.

The Cubs led 1-0 before the Brewers rallied in the eighth in cold, windy conditions at Wrigley Field.

Brian Anderson led off with a single against Javier Assad (0-1). Pinch-hitter Garrett Mitchell then tried to sacrifice Anderson over before reaching on a walk. Jesse Winker, who was acquired in a December trade with Seattle, followed with a pinch-hit RBI single to center.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Contreras blooped a two-run single into right against Michael Fulmer.

Peter Strzelecki (1-0) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

