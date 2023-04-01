Cutest Pet Photo Contest of 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Think your pet is the cutest? You can find out if other people think so too by entering the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Cutest Pet Photo Contest.

The contest starts Saturday and continues through the end of April. Participants can submit photos here. Submissions cost $10, and the top twelve winners will be determined by votes. These winners will all receive a photo of their pet on one month of the 2024 Humane Society calendar.

People can vote as many times as they want for $1. Additionally, anyone can donate $10 to have their pet’s photo appear on any day in the calendar.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization which provides shelter and care to lost pets. Their goal is to raise $10,000 through this contest to continue their mission.

