Cutest Pet Photo Contest of 2023

(Cincinnati Magazine)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Think your pet is the cutest? You can find out if other people think so too by entering the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Cutest Pet Photo Contest.

The contest starts Saturday and continues through the end of April. Participants can submit photos here. Submissions cost $10, and the top twelve winners will be determined by votes. These winners will all receive a photo of their pet on one month of the 2024 Humane Society calendar.

People can vote as many times as they want for $1. Additionally, anyone can donate $10 to have their pet’s photo appear on any day in the calendar.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization which provides shelter and care to lost pets. Their goal is to raise $10,000 through this contest to continue their mission.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
MFD: residents are safe to open windows, go outside after large fire on S. Park Street
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms

Latest News

UW students early vote
UW-Madison students line up to take advantage of early voting
New benefit for Henry Vilas Zoo members
Red Cross helping residents after Town of Blooming Grove Apartment fire
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Badger volleyball sweeps Marquette to open spring season