Firefighters remain on scene of S Park St. fire

Crews will continue to monitor the scene throughout the night
Crews are responding to a large fire on Park Street in Madison.
Crews are responding to a large fire on Park Street in Madison.(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department rushed to the scene of a three-alarm fire that suddenly erupted on S Park St. Friday night.

The fire has been put out, but firefighters will remain on the scene throughout Saturday night to monitor for any flare-ups or hot spots, MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster announced in an update.

There were no injuries or deaths at the scene of the fire. Traffic on S Park St has reopened, but Schuster encouraged vehicles to drive slow, as fire trucks are still on the scene.

The fire began in a warehouse-style facility without sprinklers or fire alarms that contained more than 50 vehicles with pallets of tires. Crews arrived around 7:45 p.m., and worked to control the flames throughout the night, Schuster said.

Nearby residents were advised to stay inside and close their windows, and MFD lifted the order Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

59 preliminary tornadoes were across the country yesterday
A Cold And Windy Start To The Weekend
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras (24) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the eighth...
Contreras’ 2-run single leads Brewers past Cubs 3-1
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias gets up after being tagged out at first during the...
Brewers’ Luis Urías out 6 to 8 weeks with hamstring strain
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final