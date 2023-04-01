Firefighters remain on scene of S Park St. fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department rushed to the scene of a three-alarm fire that suddenly erupted on S Park St. Friday night.

The fire has been put out, but firefighters will remain on the scene throughout Saturday night to monitor for any flare-ups or hot spots, MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster announced in an update.

There were no injuries or deaths at the scene of the fire. Traffic on S Park St has reopened, but Schuster encouraged vehicles to drive slow, as fire trucks are still on the scene.

The fire began in a warehouse-style facility without sprinklers or fire alarms that contained more than 50 vehicles with pallets of tires. Crews arrived around 7:45 p.m., and worked to control the flames throughout the night, Schuster said.

Nearby residents were advised to stay inside and close their windows, and MFD lifted the order Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

