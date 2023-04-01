Large fire on 1800 block of S. Park Street, MFD urges to avoid the area & stay inside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those within a half-mile radius of the 1800 block of Park Street are being urged by Madison Fire Department to stay inside and keep their windows closed as a large fire creates heavy smoke in the area. Madison Police Dept. reports the fire may involve potentially hazardous material.

The Madison Fire Department tweeted around 8:10 p.m. that it fighting a fire at 1804 S. Park Street and that the fire was creating a lot of smoke.

Anyone within a six-block radius, in all directions, was urged to stay inside.

⚠️ MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of smoke. Please avoid the area! Those in a half-mile radius (approximately six blocks in all directions) of this location are asked to stay indoors with windows closed. pic.twitter.com/lKSEVzBypJ — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) April 1, 2023

Madison Police Department is assisting with the response.

The cause of the fire was not revealed.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

