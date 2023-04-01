Large fire on 1800 block of S. Park Street, MFD urges to avoid the area & stay inside

Madison Police Dept. reports the fire may involve potentially hazardous material.
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of smoke.
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of smoke.(Randal Peckham via Burst)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those within a half-mile radius of the 1800 block of Park Street are being urged by Madison Fire Department to stay inside and keep their windows closed as a large fire creates heavy smoke in the area. Madison Police Dept. reports the fire may involve potentially hazardous material.

The Madison Fire Department tweeted around 8:10 p.m. that it fighting a fire at 1804 S. Park Street and that the fire was creating a lot of smoke.

Anyone within a six-block radius, in all directions, was urged to stay inside.

Madison Police Department is assisting with the response.

The cause of the fire was not revealed.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

