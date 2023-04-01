Light snow to follow yesterday’s storms

Light snow moves through this morning

Very windy weekend

Milder week ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After severe storms rolled through the region last night, we are in for a little bit of winter this morning as the same storm system moves out.

There were multiple tornado reports Friday night, along with wind damage reports. If you’re waking up to damage this morning, we could appreciate you sending in a storm report with a few pictures that we can pass along to the National Weather Service. You can submit those reports here: https://www.nbc15.com/community/user-content/

What’s Coming Up...

This strong system will finally be moving out today, but as it does so some cooler air will be wrapping in which will give us the chance for a bit of light snow this morning. I don’t expect much if any accumulation except for maybe on grassy surfaces. Any snow will be out of here by noon with clearing skies later in the day.

Temperatures will stay cool though as winds will be strong out of the north, gusting towards 40 mph at times. Highs will reach the lower 40s by late afternoon today.

We will be warmer on Sunday as winds shift out of the south, but will still be very strong. Highs will reach the mid-50s, with mainly cloudy skies with a bit of sunshine peeking through here and there.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll get a break from the strong winds on Monday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures still nice in the mid to upper 50s. Our next system will move in Monday night, bringing scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms through Tuesday. A few showers could linger into early Wednesday morning.

This next Thursday actually looks to be dry! Temperatures will be a bit cool for this time of year though, only in the mid-40s.

Condition High/Low Wind Today: Morning Snow 40 N 15-20 Tonight: Mostly Clear 27 N 5-10 Tomorrow: Partly Sunny 55 S 10-20 The next day: Partly Cloudy 56 W 5-10

