Lightning strikes residence in New Glarus, fire ensues

Fire crews respond to fire at New Glarus residence(New Glarus Fire Department)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lightning struck a home Friday night during storms around 7:30 in the Village of New Glarus, and the New Glarus Fire Department said it received a call about a fire at the residence soon after, it announced in a Facebook post Saturday.

The fire crew arrived at the residence at 7:28 p.m. and found the flames were coming from a kitchen light fixture. They removed the light fixture and extinguished a small fire in the attic, officials said.

According to the release, the residents in the home were able to evacuate before the fire crew arrived and they reported no injuries. Verona Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire alongside New Glarus Police Department, and Village of New Glarus Utilities.

