New benefit for Henry Vilas Zoo members

(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo membership program is starting a promotion on Saturday for members.

Members will be able to enter the zoo 30 minutes early every Saturday through September 2. This way, they can see the staff get the animals and buildings ready for opening.

“Our members are passionate about the animals, both in the wild and the ones who call Henry Vilas Zoo home,” Kristin Moala, Marketing Manager at Henry Vilas Zoo, said. “This is a unique way for them to see everything that goes in to getting our animals areas ready for the day.”

Last year, the Zoo raised $36,000 for wildlife conservation through the membership program. Members receive discounts at the gift shop, an invitation to a members-only night, a free preview night of Zoo lights and discounted admission to other zoos around the U.S.

Those who are interested can learn more about a HVZ membership here.

