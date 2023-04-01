Red Cross helping residents after Town of Blooming Grove Apartment fire

(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holiday Gardens Apartments in the town of Blooming Grove caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Officers on scene evacuated the building after the fire started around 5 p.m. on 3522 Evan Acres Rd.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were not able to return to their apartments as a result.

The American Red Cross helped to set up rooms in a local hotel for the displaced residents.

According to a police report, no one was hurt in the fire.

Police say the estimated damage will cost between $15,000 - $20,000.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, police officers believe it isn’t suspicious.

