Red Cross helping residents after Town of Blooming Grove Apartment fire

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holiday Gardens Apartments in the town of Blooming Grove caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Officers on scene evacuated the building after the fire started around 5 p.m. on 3522 Evan Acres Rd.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were not able to return to their apartments as a result.

The American Red Cross helped to set up rooms in a local hotel for the displaced residents.

According to a police report, no one was hurt in the fire.

Police say the estimated damage will cost between $15,000 - $20,000.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, police officers believe it isn’t suspicious.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.