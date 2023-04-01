Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin

(WAVE 3 News)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several South-Central Wisconsin counties are reporting damage from a storm system that has prompted tornado warnings across the region, county dispatchers have confirmed.

Grant County

Officials from Grant Co. said there had been multiple reports of trees downed due to the storm, but no instances of structural damage.

Green County

Officials said that they didn’t have any information about storm damage.

Iowa County

Iowa County officials confirmed structural damages and downed power lines in Rewey, a village in between Platteville and Mineral Point. Dispatchers could not say where the damage was or if there was any more storm damage that extended outside of Rewey.

Dispatchers also said that they were responding to multiple reports of downed buildings, power lines and trees throughout the county, but mostly concentrated in the south.

Jefferson County

Callers had not reported any damage from the storm, Jefferson Co. dispatch reported.

Lafayette County

Lafayette Co. officials said callers had reported buildings, power lines and trees down throughout the county during the storm.

Rock County

Officials said the Beloit area had taken the brunt of the damage during the storm, with reports of downed power lines and trees. Dispatchers also said there were reports of poles on buildings.

Thousands of Alliant Energy Customers are also experiencing power outages in the west, including over 1,800 customers with outages in Arena. To check outages in your area go to alliantenergy.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
MPD investigating west side homicide, two suspects in custody

Latest News

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Large fire on 1800 block of S. Park Street, MFD urges to avoid the area & stay inside
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
Tornado Warning in Dane, Rock, Green, Jefferson Co.
(Source: MGN)
30,000 Iowa Alliant Energy customers without power as storm moves into Wisconsin
Dorothy Feldt turns 103
103-year-old Rock County woman shares her secrets to a long life