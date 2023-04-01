UW-Madison students line up to take advantage of early voting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison lined up Friday to cast their ballots early for the spring election.

Student organization ‘Badger Vote’ said that turnout has been higher than usual this year and national organization ‘Campus Vote Project’ released its list of voter-friendly campuses and UW-Madison earned its badge.

UW Freshman Madeline Shields, from Austin Texas, said that the emotions surrounding elections are different than in her own hometown.

“It’s a lot different kind of energy than where I’m from, so I think a lot more people are a lot more passionate about voting here. I see more people like encouraging other people to vote here,” Shields said.

Political experts expect numbers will be higher than what is normally seen for a state supreme court race.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.