Girls on the Run South Central Wis. celebrates 18 years of building confidence in youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin has now been helping girls get active and build their confidence for 18 years.

The nonprofit is about to kick off their 35th season and for them, the race goes beyond the finish line. Their mission is to teach young girls critical life skills while also increasing physical activity.

“I feel like the work we’re doing is really helping kids think about their feelings, their needs, their wants and then be able to voice them so we can have this great community where everybody feels safe and welcomed,” Volunteer Coach at Pope Farm Elementary School Amanda Birrenkott said.

The organization first started in Madison in 2005 when a group of women learned about the national organization and formed a council of inspired women, ready to positively impact youth. Executive Director Christine Benedict said this season will break records.

“I think most importantly this year, it’s exciting that we’ll be serving nine different counties in south central Wisconsin. And we’ll be at over 80 different team sites. That’s the most number of teams we’ve ever served in a single season,” Benedict said.

Benedict said girls also leave the program with new friendships

“We love hearing the stories of the opportunity for them to build friendships, make friends with people who they never would have crossed paths with before. Because it’s a multi-age program too, each team serves kids in third, fourth, and fifth grade. Some of them have the chance to interact with they wouldn’t otherwise had the chance to spend time with.”

Following the spring season, Benedict said the runners gather for their annual 5K, what she calls ‘an epic celebration of girls power.’

