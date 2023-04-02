Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters

Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin mother is sharing her story more than a decade after losing her daughters to domestic violence.

“I took the hard road of trying to make enough good out of their deaths to balance the horror the world has suffered,” Peterson told a crowd at the Lion’s Mouth Bookstore.

Our sister station WEAU reported: In July of 2012, Aaron Schaffhausen went to his ex-wife, Jessica Peterson’s home to see his daughters. Schaffhausen then killed his three girls Amara, Sophie and Cecilia, and attempted to set the house on fire. Schaffhausen is currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Peterson’s daughters are forever memorialized on the pages of Thistles and Thorns, her memoir released Nov. 1, 2022.

“Yes, horrible, horrible things happen,” Peterson told Action 2 News during a one-on-one interview. “Life can be full of tragedies and traumas but it is possible to survive those.”

There were few dry eyes in the bookstore as she read passages from her book, detailing her journey of perseverance, seeking justice and spreading love.

“All of us will experience loss, grief and trauma to some degree,” Peterson expressed.

She wrote for five years. It was an emotional process, as she described the last moments she had with her girls before they lost their lives.

“I think really what I hear a lot is ‘Thank you for your vulnerability. Thank you for sharing this.’ It allows people to themselves also share their pain and suffering instead of hiding it away,” Peterson said.

The event featured a book signing, with Peterson leaving personalized messages, including one for fellow author Flo Parfitt.

“I am just thoroughly amazed at what she has been through and how she has survived and she has a very good lesson for everyone that they can absorb,” Parfitt said. “I am just in awe of her!”

Peterson has a long-term goal to help others handle grief with grace. It’s a task Parfitt thinks is more than achievable after her peers read Thistles and Thorns.

“I know that it depends on a lot of people, it takes a village to raise a child and it takes a village to heal people too. So, I’m hoping that people might be able to open up a little more if they are suffering,” Parfitt explained.

Peterson said, “These books could reach anyone who needs to hear this story who needs to know that it is possible to survive traumatic loss and not just survive it but thrive and find meaning and feel free in your journey.”

If you’re interested in reading Peterson’s journey of healing and survival, you can head to her publisher’s website.

