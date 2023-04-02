McFarland officer dragged by car after traffic stop

Officer suffers minor injuries
Impersonating police officers, experts say, happens a lot more than you think. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police are looking for a suspect after a routine traffic stop resulted in an officer being dragged behind a car.

McFarland Police pulled the suspect over on Siggelkow Road on a traffic violation, the McFarland Police Department posted.

The driver refused to comply with the officers and attempted to drive away, dragging one of the officers behind the car. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The driver abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot. MCPD and other agencies are attempting to find the driver.

