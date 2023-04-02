MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Welding artist Erika Koivunen of ACME Ironworks lost her small metal shop in a massive fire Friday night.

As of Saturday night, Madison firefighters are still putting out hotspots after a fire tore through a warehouse on South Park St. in Madison.

Koivunen’s shop was located inside the warehouse along with Unbroken Chain, Trim Craft and other woodworking and car businesses.

”This is a hard way to go,” Koivunen said. ”I just want to get my eyes on the front of my shop.”

The Madison Fire Department has not given the clear for Koivunen to assess the damage to ACME Ironworks yet.

She walked around the large property on Saturday, even walking on the train tracks to get a glimpse at the damage.

“I am heartbroken all over again,” she said. ”My husband died 18 months ago. Going to the shop was difficult. I was getting ready to get back and so now I’m really starting over.”

Koivunen and her husband Aaron spent a lot of their time together, welding metal inside their shop.

She said he was in charge of the paperwork, so she’s not sure if they’re insurance will cover the extent of the damage.

”I don’t know. I’m devastated, but we’ll forge ahead,” Koivunen said. “I’ll do more stuff. I’ll keep making art.”

Metal art shop burns down in Park St. fire (Marcus Aarsvold)

She said the City of Madison was prepared to move her store soon, but not yet, because the City of Madison had plans to demolish the warehouse located at 1804 South Park Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

