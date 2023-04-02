More Spring Storms On The Way

WARMING TREND THROUGH TUESDAY

POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS FOR TUESDAY PM

DRY AND WINDY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today we were back to feeling more like spring as temperatures swung back into the lower 50s, but with that, we did have some breezy winds as well. The start of the workweek is looking a bit warmer as we add a few more degrees to what we had today. A mix of clouds and sun will be on tap, and as we head into the afternoon we could be seeing some intermittent showers moving through the area.

What’s Coming Up...

Starting on Tuesday we’ll begin seeing more showers moving in beginning in the early afternoon with the increased risk of thunderstorms, some of them possibly being severe. A storm will be developing in the southwest, and heading toward Iowa. Plenty of moist, warm air will be pushing in from the south, along with the instability of the approaching cold front from the west. Similar to last Friday night, the placement of the associated warm front of the storm will play a major factor for us on whether or not we’re going to be in the severe risk sector.

Right now it looks like that warm front will lay out somewhere over southern Wisconsin. Areas to the south of that front will be at risk for damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes. Areas to the north of the front will likely see heavy rain showers and hail. We’ll continue to monitor this system in the next 48 hours.

Looking Ahead...

After this storm moves through early Wednesday morning, skies will clear and we’ll dry out. What will move in are some very gusty winds on the backside of this system. Winds are expected to gust between 35-40 mph throughout the day, with some 45+. Winds will continue to be breezy on Thursday as well.

Dry conditions will continue all the way into the beginning of next week, and for next weekend, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the low 60s.

