Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.(Farmington Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer get high-fives in the dugout after scoring on a...
Winker drives in 3 as Brewers beat Taillon, Cubs 9-5
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware