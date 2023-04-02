Police arrest suspect connected in February liquor theft

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage and Madison Police Departments made an arrest connected to a February theft Saturday.

Police say 46-year-old Terri Lynn Beck stole about $300 in alcohol from a Portage Walmart. Beck was arrested based on pictures that were circulated to police agencies and retail establishments after the theft. Beck is currently being held on charges of theft and bail jumping.

Portage was also assisted by Walmart, Target Loss Prevention and other citizen tips.

