Two dead in Palmyra crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson County police reported to the scene of a single vehicle crash resulting in two deaths Saturday.

Saturday evening, a vehicle traveling northbound on STH 106 lost control near Calkins Rd in Palmyra, police said. The vehicle crashed into a ditch beside the road.

The vehicle flipped after hitting a drainage pipe, launching one of the two passengers out of the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger died at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

