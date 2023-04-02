Windy weather continues

Temperatures remain mild this week
Windy conditions this week!
Windy conditions this week!(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Windy & warmer today
  • Monday evening rain chances
  • Strong storms possible Tuesday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second half of our weekend is looking a little nicer than the first half. Though clouds will be increasing through the morning, temperatures will be warmer as our winds have shifted out of the south. Highs will reach the mid-50s, and winds will still be strong with gusts near 35 mph at times.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Monday will be our only break from the wind over the next few days. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. A cold front will be moving to our south tomorrow and will spark up some showers Monday evening and overnight.

Winds will strengthen again Monday night with gusts back near 40 mph on Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the windiest day of the week with sustained winds near 30 mph and gusts of 45.

Looking Ahead...

Our next weather-maker will be moving in on Tuesday, bringing us more showers and thunderstorms. Once again, it looks like some of those storms could be on the stronger side Tuesday evening. Right now, areas south of Madison are in a level 2 out of 5 severe storm potential. This is something we’ll be watching closely over the next two days.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning before clearing out. Temperatures will be dropping through the day on Wednesday. Cooler on Thursday but with sunshine. We’ll warm things back up before the next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

59 preliminary tornadoes were across the country yesterday
A Cold And Windy Start To The Weekend
Milder air for Sunday
Milder air for Sunday
Light snow to follow yesterday’s storms
Light snow to follow yesterday’s storms
Scattered, light snow before noon today.
Chilly & windy Saturday