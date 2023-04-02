Windy weather continues

Windy & warmer today

Monday evening rain chances

Strong storms possible Tuesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second half of our weekend is looking a little nicer than the first half. Though clouds will be increasing through the morning, temperatures will be warmer as our winds have shifted out of the south. Highs will reach the mid-50s, and winds will still be strong with gusts near 35 mph at times.

What’s Coming Up...

Monday will be our only break from the wind over the next few days. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. A cold front will be moving to our south tomorrow and will spark up some showers Monday evening and overnight.

Winds will strengthen again Monday night with gusts back near 40 mph on Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the windiest day of the week with sustained winds near 30 mph and gusts of 45.

Looking Ahead...

Our next weather-maker will be moving in on Tuesday, bringing us more showers and thunderstorms. Once again, it looks like some of those storms could be on the stronger side Tuesday evening. Right now, areas south of Madison are in a level 2 out of 5 severe storm potential. This is something we’ll be watching closely over the next two days.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning before clearing out. Temperatures will be dropping through the day on Wednesday. Cooler on Thursday but with sunshine. We’ll warm things back up before the next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.