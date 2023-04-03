Another threat for strong storms Tuesday

A few showers this evening

Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon & evening

Some strong-severe storms are possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Though some communities are still cleaning up from our first severe event of the season on Friday, we’re watching another chance for strong storms on Tuesday.

A First Alert Day has been declared for Tuesday, as we have growing confidence that some severe thunderstorms will impact parts of southern Wisconsin. Now is the time to think ahead to any plans that you have for Tuesday afternoon and evening, and make any necessary changes to those plans.

What’s Coming Up...

We’re mainly quiet on Monday, with some peeks of sunshine between the clouds, lighter winds out of the west, and temperatures mild in the mid-50s. As a cold front positions itself to our south this evening, a few scattered showers will be possible through midnight.

We’ll get a break in the precipitation early Tuesday before we begin seeing more showers moving during the afternoon with the increased risk of thunderstorms, some of them possibly being severe.

These storms will be generated by an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. Plenty of moist, warm air will be pushing in. This will help to create a good deal of instability. Similar to last Friday night, the placement of the associated warm front of the storm will play a major factor for us on whether or not we’re going to be in the severe risk sector.

Right now it looks like that warm front will lay out somewhere over southern Wisconsin. Areas to the south of that front will be at risk for damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes. Areas to the north of the front will likely see heavy rain showers and hail. We’ll continue to monitor this system in the next 36 hours.

Looking Ahead...

After this storm moves through early Wednesday morning, skies will clear and we’ll dry out. What will move in are some very gusty winds on the backside of this system. Winds are expected to gust between 35-40 mph throughout the day, with some 45+ mph. Winds will continue to be breezy on Thursday as well.

Temperatures will be falling through the day on Wednesday and will be on the cooler-side on Thursday. Temperatures rebound later in the week, we’ll be back in the 60s for next weekend.

