Badger softball splits the day with Illinois; UW wins series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW softball won their second-straight Big Ten series, winning their Sunday finale against Illinois, 10-9.

Due to weather, the Badgers postponed their Saturday game against Illinois until Sunday morning and played a doubleheader against the fighting Illini.

The Badgers fell 6-4 in game one of the doubleheader, before bouncing back in game two to take the series 10-9.

In game two Ellie Hubbard ignited the bats with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the first, followed by another two-run shot from Brooke Kuffel to give Wisconsin a 4-1 lead in the first.

Kuffel would have another homerun in the 2nd to extend Wisconsin’s lead 9-1.

Tessa Magnanimo threw a complete game, with four strikeouts and gave up eight earned runs.

Up next the Badgers will host the University of St. Thomas for another double header, with the first game scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 4 from Goodman Diamond.

