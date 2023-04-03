Beloit co-working space to undergo $1.5 million expansion

Downtown Beloit
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is underway on a $1.5 million expansion to a downtown Beloit co-working space.

Irontek, a modern-industrial affordable space for small businesses and remote professionals, began its expansion project in December 2022 and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

With company officials pointing to an increased interest in entrepreneurial co-working space in the Stateline, the expansion will include a new main entrance, 31 new private offices, 16 dedicated desks, additional floating desk space, conference and huddle rooms, a podcast studio, a mother’s room, kitchenette and a dedicated printing and mail room.

“This expansion will allow Irontek to continue to grow its entrepreneurial footprint in the Stateline area and provide even more small businesses a place to call home,” Kari Swirth, community manager at Irontek wrote in a statement. “Irontek is the perfect place to start your business or grow your business to the next level.”

The space also provides its members with private Wi-Fi, a business mailing address, printing and networking events.

Irontek is located at 635 Third Street on the Ironworks Campus.

For more information about Irontek or to inquire about pre-leasing opportunities, visit the Irontek website.

