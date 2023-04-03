Cash bond set for two suspects arrested in Tree Lane killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects arrested in connection to the killing of a man on Madison’s west side appeared in court Monday where their cash bond was set.

The bond for Charles Washington-White, 30, was set at $1 million, according to court records. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Should he post bond, he is not allowed to contact the other suspect arrested, Jarvyous Davis. Washington-White would also not be allowed to contact the family of the victim, not be allowed to be on Tree Lane, nor possess any weapon.

Davis’ cash bond was set at $50,000 in court Monday. The 30-year-old’s bond conditions mirror Washington-White’s, including that they not speak to each other. Davis is accused of harboring/aiding a felon- falsify information, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping.

Both suspects are set to appear in court again on April 11 for a preliminary hearing.

After the killing of a man Thursday morning on Madison’s west side, neighbors are saddened and scared.

The police department had previously reported that officers found the victim around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, when they responded to the Tree Lane Apartments, in the 7900 block of Tree Lane.

It was later revealed by police that the victim had been confirmed dead at the scene. His name has not been released as of Monday afternoon. Chief Shon Barnes noted during a news conference that the victim is around 39 years old.

Chief Barnes also said during the news conference that both suspects located within three hours of the shooting.

Barnes noted the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, pointing out that there was a playground around 100 feet from the scene and that it happened during spring break, in broad daylight. He added the police department has been working hard to get illegal guns off the street to prevent such crimes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.