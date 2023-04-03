Fire at Mount Horeb inn displaces 16 people

fire
fire(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen people were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon at a Mount Horeb inn.

Mount Horeb Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services officials arrived around 2 p.m. to 101 Perimeter Road, the location of the Karakahl Country Inn, and spotted smoke and fire.

Crews knocked down the flames around 45 minutes after arriving and continued working to remove smoke and heat from the building.

Mount Horeb officials noted that no one was hurt, but the fire forced 16 residents to leave. The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The utilities were also disconnected from the building, the department noted.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and an estimate on damage.

Mount Horeb firefighters and Mount Horeb Police Department stayed on the scene through the evening. Firefighters from Verona, Black Earth, Barneveld, New Glarus and Cross Plains all assisted, as well as EMS units from FitchRona.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
Two northbound right lanes closed.
I-39 Semi fire slows Monday morning traffic
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison firefighters clear S. Park St. fire scene after nearly 2 days
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Three injured in Dodge Co. double motorcycle crash