Fire at Mount Horeb inn displaces 16 people

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen people were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon at a Mount Horeb inn.

Mount Horeb Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services officials arrived around 2 p.m. to 101 Perimeter Road, the location of the Karakahl Country Inn, and spotted smoke and fire.

Crews knocked down the flames around 45 minutes after arriving and continued working to remove smoke and heat from the building.

Mount Horeb officials noted that no one was hurt, but the fire forced 16 residents to leave. The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The utilities were also disconnected from the building, the department noted.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and an estimate on damage.

Mount Horeb firefighters and Mount Horeb Police Department stayed on the scene through the evening. Firefighters from Verona, Black Earth, Barneveld, New Glarus and Cross Plains all assisted, as well as EMS units from FitchRona.

