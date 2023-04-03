FIRST ALERT DAY - TUESDAY’S SEVERE THREAT

TRACKING A DEVELOPING SYSTEM OUT OF THE PLAINS

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday as an Alert Day due to the possibility of severe storms moving through our area.

An area of low pressure will be deepening as it moves out of the plain states. Much like this past Friday, the flow will be tapping into the Gulf moisture as well as temperatures in the upper 50s ahead of the system.

The exact timing and locations for storms are still questionable at the moment, but the biggest risk at the moment will be for Iowa, Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. We’ll begin to see showers entering the region on Tuesday afternoon, then thunderstorms developing early evening. All the threats are on the table for this storm; damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes

Two factors that will need to be taken into account with this storm is the warm front that is expected to lay out possibly in our area. Areas north of the front are likely to see heavy showers and hail, while south of the front they will be in increased risk for severe storms. The other factor is timing. If the storm slows down and the storms come later, or early Wednesday morning, then the strength of the storms could be lessened.

