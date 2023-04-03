Five tips to know on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before you head to the polls for tomorrow’s Spring Election, the Madison Clerk’s Office created a list of the most important information to know.

Register at the Polls

First, you can register to vote at the polls. If you are registering to vote for the first time or are updating your voter registration, be prepared to show election officials proof of residence.

This document can be shown on paper or electronically. Valid proof of residency includes a bank statement, an online utility bill or even a My UW account.

Know Your Ballot

You can view a sample ballot specific to your address beforehand to alleviate any confusion at the polling booth. With several state, judicial, municipal and school board races on the ballot, be sure to prepare yourself ahead of time for accuracy and efficiency.

If you notice an election official has given you the wrong ballot, tell the election official before you insert your ballot into the tabulator.

To verify your ballot, visit the City of Madison assessor website.

Addresses Don’t Matter

For voting purposes, election officials will only verify your identity with your photo ID, not the address.

Verify you have a valid form of ID here.

Returning Absentee Ballots

If you still have an absentee ballot in hand, you must bring it to your polling place in order to be counted. An election official will insert your ballot into the tabulator.

You can also track the status of your absentee ballot here.

Confirm Your Polling Location

Lastly, know your polling place. To verify your polling location, visit the City of Madison website.

For questions or if you encounter a problem at your polling place, contact the Clerk’s Office at 608-266-4601.

