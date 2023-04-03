I-39 Semi fire slows Monday morning traffic

Two northbound right lanes closed.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi fire near Madison has closed to the two right lanes of I-39 northbound.

The fire was reported to have started just before 6:00 a.m., according to WiDOT.

Wisconsin State Patrol reports there are no injuries and clean-up will likely last two hours.

Until then, traffic has been rerouted around the incident as crews work to put out the fire and get the scene clear.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted.

