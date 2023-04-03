Lanes open after single-car crash on US 51

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities open lanes on Highway US 51 after a single-car crash resulted in damaged utility wires.

The crash was near Hillside Avenue and Briar Lane. The Beloit Police Department responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. with support from the Beloit Fire Department and the Rock County Sherriff’s Office. The Alliant Energy Center was also notified.

The Rock County Sherriff’s Office did not indicate whether the crash was fatal or the extent of the damage.

