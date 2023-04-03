Madison firefighters clear S. Park St. fire scene after nearly 2 days

MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of smoke.(Randal Peckham via Burst)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison firefighters cleared the scene of Friday night’s large fire on S. Park Street and turned the building back over to its owner, the fire department reported in a Monday morning update.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze at a warehouse that contained multiple businesses, the Madison Fire Department indicated.

Firefighters had remained at the scene, in the 1800 block of S. Park St., until around 4 p.m. on Sunday, after nearly two straight days of watching to make sure the fire did not rekindle.

Crews are fighting a large fire on Park Street Friday night.
Crews are fighting a large fire on Park Street Friday night.(NBC15)

According to Schuster, emergency responders were first alerted to the fire around 7:30 p.m. when they began receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from the building at 1804 S. Park Street. Firefighters confirmed those reports as the pulled up to the scene and quickly declared it a two-alarm fire, effectively doubling the number of people responding.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm blaze around 9:30 p.m. At the scene, explosions could still be heard coming from the building around that time. For several hours, as crews worked to contain the fire, MFD urged people within a half-mile radius to stay indoors and Madison police officers blocked off several blocks of the road for much of Friday night.

Large fire on the 1800 block of S. Park Street.
Large fire on the 1800 block of S. Park Street.(Randal Peckham)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

Two northbound right lanes closed.
I-39 Semi fire slows Monday morning traffic
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The 3 questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Three injured in Dodge Co. double motorcycle crash
Badger softball splits the day with Illinois; UW wins series