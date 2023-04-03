Madison firefighters clear S. Park St. fire scene after nearly 2 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison firefighters cleared the scene of Friday night’s large fire on S. Park Street and turned the building back over to its owner, the fire department reported in a Monday morning update.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze at a warehouse that contained multiple businesses, the Madison Fire Department indicated.

Firefighters had remained at the scene, in the 1800 block of S. Park St., until around 4 p.m. on Sunday, after nearly two straight days of watching to make sure the fire did not rekindle.

Crews are fighting a large fire on Park Street Friday night. (NBC15)

According to Schuster, emergency responders were first alerted to the fire around 7:30 p.m. when they began receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from the building at 1804 S. Park Street. Firefighters confirmed those reports as the pulled up to the scene and quickly declared it a two-alarm fire, effectively doubling the number of people responding.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm blaze around 9:30 p.m. At the scene, explosions could still be heard coming from the building around that time. For several hours, as crews worked to contain the fire, MFD urged people within a half-mile radius to stay indoors and Madison police officers blocked off several blocks of the road for much of Friday night.

Large fire on the 1800 block of S. Park Street. (Randal Peckham)

