McFarland police officer dragged nearly 15 feet by moving car, chief says

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland police officer was allegedly dragged by a car during a routine traffic stop.

According to Chief Aaron Chapin, the officer was dragged up to 15 feet along Siggelkow Road Saturday night. His arm was stuck to something in the car while the driver accelerated.

Police are now looking for the driver Antwon Green.

“For a [police] chief there’s not many things that are as stressful as hearing one of your own being injured,” he said, giving new details Monday.

The officer, who Chapin is choosing not to identify, is recovering from minor injuries.

A McFarland police officer stopped Antwon Green at Siggelkow Rd. at the U.S. Highway 51 overpass. (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

The incident began when the officer pulled a car over because the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. Green was not the owner, the police chief revealed, but he was behind the wheel.

The officer then smelled marijuana in the car and was trying to further investigate. Another officer came on scene, and the 30-year-old suspect was told to get out of the car. Green did not comply with the officer’s requests and instead tried to start his car. An officer attempted to block him by reaching into the vehicle.

“As he [Green] was driving away, the officer got his arm tied up in something in the vehicle, whether it was a seatbelt or... we’re not quite sure,” Chapin said.

NBC15 was denied a request to see the dashcam footage because the material is being used as evidence in an open investigation.

After Green drove away from the scene, police say he reached speeds of nearly 80 mph and ignored a stop sign before crashing in a field and running away.

Chapin plans to request charges against Green for recklessly endangering safety, with one count for dragging an officer and another for his driving behavior. Other charges include fleeing or eluding an officer, as well as resisting or obstructing an officer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.