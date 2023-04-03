Milwaukee Bucks first-round tickets to go on sale Tuesday

(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - For the seventh consecutive year, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in the postseason.

Single-game tickets for all potential Bucks First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public at noon on Tuesday, April 4. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs.

With the Bucks guaranteed home-court advantage, they will host Games 1 and 2 of the First Round at Fiserv Forum and Games 5 and 7, if necessary. Milwaukee’s First Round opponent and schedule will be finalized and announced next week.

