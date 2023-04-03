NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA unveils the crew of astronauts for the Artemis II moon flyby mission. (Credit: NASA TV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - NASA on Monday named the four astronauts who will fly to the moon by the end of next year, including one woman and three men.

The four were introduced during a televised ceremony from Houston, home to the nation’s astronauts as well as Mission Control.

“This is humanity’s crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The three Americans and one Canadian will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.

The mission’s commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen. All are space veterans expect Hansen.

“This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced,” said Glover.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S. — and the first crew in NASA’s new moon program named Artemis. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17′s Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates.

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of...
Madison Fire lifts stay inside order after large S. Park St. fire
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
This evenings storm risk is for all counties within our viewing area into the late evening
First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings roll through; Wintry conditions roll in

Latest News

Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment
This image released by ABC shows Kirsten Storms, from left, Jacklyn Zeman and Chandra Wilson in...
‘General Hospital’ turns 60: A behind-the-scenes look
The longest-running soap in daytime, 'General Hospital,' is celebrating its 60th anniversary....
'General Hospital' turns 60
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter’s defense appeals his arrest